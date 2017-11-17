A 2nd Market Basket Store Is Coming to Maine

A second Market Basket is coming to southern Maine as the store expands into northern New England.

According to WCSH, Westbrook city planner Jennie Francesch said the goal is to have the store open by the fall of 2018.

Its location is currently planned at the old Pike Industries Quarry located on the corner of Main Street and Larrabee.

The state's first Market Basket opened in Biddeford in 2013.

Market Basket has recently ventured into the online world, launching a website, as well as a Facebook, Twitter and Instagram account.