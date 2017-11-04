Anti-Trump Rally Held in Boston Common

Dozens took to the bandstand at the Boston Commons Saturday afternoon to protest President Trump.

An anti-Trump rally was held on Boston Common on Saturday by Refuse Fascism.

A crowd of about 75 people were in attendance at the Boston Common bandstand. Protests were mostly peaceful, though a few heated arguments broke out in the crowd.

More than a dozen Boston police officers watched on, but did not get involved. After about 90 minutes of speeches and conversation at the bandstand, the crowd marched towards Boylston St.

The Boston event coincided with 20 similar rallies across the United States.

Carl Dix, one of the organizers, told the Boston Globe that the goal of the demonstration is to create "a political crisis in the country that can force the removal of the Trump/Pence regime."

Mike Brenahan, a teacher from Lawrence, said Trump is promoting anti-american ideals. "They are promoting misogyny and attacking Muslims, blacks, Latinos." he said of the Trump administration. "It is a form of neo-fascism."



John Medlar was an organizer of a "free speech" rally on the Common back in agusut. "All I've ever done is support free speech," he told NBC Boston, "They are talking about overthrowing the Trump-Pence regime. If this is all they can muster that's definitely not going to happen."

Last Summer's rally on the Common back in August drew about 50 participants and an estimated 40,000 counterprotesters.

