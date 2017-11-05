Audrey Asistio updates listeners on the most recent details on the deadly shooting in Texas.

Some local lawmakers renewed their call for gun control Sunday after a gunman opened fire on a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing at least 25 people.

The gunman, who is among the dead, opened fire at the First Baptist Church, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackett said.

Among the victims was the 14-year-old daughter of the church pastor, Frank Pomeroy.

Local politicians called the act "senseless."

Updates on the Tragic Texas Shooting

Abbey Niezgoda updates listeners with the most up-to-date details on the Texas shooting, which killed 26 people and injured many others. (Published 6 hours ago)

"Devastating," said Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. "A horrific shooting in a place of worship. Our hearts are with the victims and their families in Sutherland Springs, Texas."

"Appalled & saddened by the terrible news from South Texas," said Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker. "The Commonwealth’s thoughts & prayers are with the people of Sutherland Springs."

Some Democratic politicians said it was yet another call for gun violence legislation, saying that thoughts and prayers are not enough action.

MA Sen. Elizabeth Warren sent out multiple tweets, one of which pointed to the NRA as an arbiter of lax gun policies. "How many more people must die at churches or concerts, or schools before we stop letting the @NRA control this country's gun policies," she said. "Thoughts & prayers are not enough GOP. We must end this violence. We must stop these tragedies. People are dying while you wait."

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan tweeted out, "Reports out of Texas are devestating. The people of Sutherland Springs need our prayers right now." Congressman Seth Moulton directly replied, saying, "We are praying- but prayers won't fix this or prevent it from happening again."

Other politicians posted broader messages calling for change. "As we mourn for the victims, we must also finally take action to prevent these senseless acts of gun violence," said N.H. Sen. Maggie Hassan.

VT Gov. Phil Scott stated, "What happened today in Sutherland Springs is another heart wrenching reminder of our nation's struggle with these tragic and senseless acts of violence. I'm truly saddened for the victims, their families and the community."

"When a shooter guns down innocent children and families in a holy place, there can be no rest. Congress must act now to stop #gunviolence," said Mass. Sen. Ed Markey.

"Enough is enough," said Conn. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. "Now is the time for commonsense gun violence prevention steps. Congressional complicity must end."

Boston Mayor Martin Walsh said in a tweet, "Our hearts break for all of those in Sutherland Springs. Boston's thoughts and prayers are with Texas during this terrible time."

Former President Barack Obama posted, "We grieve with all the families in Sutherland Springs harmed by this act of hatred, and we'll stand with the survivors as they recover...May God also grant all of us the wisdom to ask what concrete steps we can take to reduce the violence and weaponry in our midst."

The shooting is the worst mass killing in Texas history, and the deadliest church shooting, after nine people were killed at the A.M.E. Church in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015.