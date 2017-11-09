Arctic Blast Bringing Bitter Temps on Friday

Overnight Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, spot shower. Lows in the 30s and 40s. Friday: Sunny, windy, and cold. Temperatures drop from the 30s into the 20s. Saturday: Near record cold morning, bright and near 40 by afternoon.

An arctic blast will be knocking on our doorstep overnight tonight into tomorrow morning.

This powerful cold front will not only bring near record cold to New England, it will also bring strong winds with gusts up to 45 mph possible Friday. This has prompted a Wind Advisory for most of New England, and with a wind out of the northwest, you can expect dangerously cold wind chills into the teens and single digits Friday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for the Crown of Maine as snow squalls are expected along this front after midnight and through 8am Friday morning, reducing visibility, creating icy roadways, and some snow accumulation. One to 3 inches of snow is possible in far northern New England including northern New Hampshire, northeast Vermont, and northern Maine. Not everyone will see snow, but everyone will feel the arctic blast.

After the cold front clears the region by 11 a.m. Friday, skies will start to clear and temperatures will start to take a tumble.

The high temperatures tomorrow will be observed in the morning hours. By midday, temperatures will already be in the upper teens along the Canadian border and into the 20s-low 30s elsewhere. By 5 p.m. Friday evening, temperatures will be in the 20s for most, with a few areas north into the mid to upper teens. The cold will continue to sink southward Friday night into early Saturday with most locations sliding into the teens for overnight lows.

Saturday afternoon brings high temperatures back into the mid to upper 30s and Sunday features a slight warm-up with highs into low to mid 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Monday features the next chance for scattered rain showers with highs into the mid to upper 40s.

