Man Accused of Shooting at 2 Homes in Methuen, Massachusetts Due in Court - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man Accused of Shooting at 2 Homes in Methuen, Massachusetts Due in Court

By John Moroney and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    John Pappalardo, 51, is expected to be arraigned Monday, facing charges after he allegedly shot at two homes in Methuen, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    Fifty-one-year-old John Pappalardo was arrested after he allegedly shot at two homes in Methuen, Massachusetts.

    One neighbor told us he heard at least five shots early Saturday morning.

    He said some of the bullets entered his son's room, who was fortunately sleeping in another part of the house.

    The neighbor said he went outside and saw the suspect drive off in his truck.

    Pappalardo then allegedly stopped in front of the house next door and started firing at that home before pulling into the driveway of his own home.

    One neighbor watched the entire situation unfold.

    The suspect was eventually taken to custody without incident.

    There is no word on the motive.

    Pappalardo is being held on $50,000 bail and will be arraigned Monday in Lawrence District Court.


    Published 4 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices