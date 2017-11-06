John Pappalardo, 51, is expected to be arraigned Monday, facing charges after he allegedly shot at two homes in Methuen, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

Man Accused of Shooting at Two Methuen Homes to be Arraigned in Lawrence

Fifty-one-year-old John Pappalardo was arrested after he allegedly shot at two homes in Methuen, Massachusetts.

One neighbor told us he heard at least five shots early Saturday morning.

He said some of the bullets entered his son's room, who was fortunately sleeping in another part of the house.

The neighbor said he went outside and saw the suspect drive off in his truck.

Pappalardo then allegedly stopped in front of the house next door and started firing at that home before pulling into the driveway of his own home.

One neighbor watched the entire situation unfold.

The suspect was eventually taken to custody without incident.

There is no word on the motive.

Pappalardo is being held on $50,000 bail and will be arraigned Monday in Lawrence District Court.



