Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the early-morning shooting Saturday that left one person injured in downtown Lowell, Massachusetts.

Tristan Morales, 20, was arrested Sunday morning and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of John and Lee Streets. Officers on patrol confronted a man armed with a handgun and the suspect fled the scene as an officer gave chase. The suspect, now identified as Morales, entered a waiting vehicle on Kirk Street and got away from police who then discovered a wounded 31-year-old Lowell man.

Superintendent William Taylor praised the efforts of patrol officers and detectives in identifying and apprehending teh suspect, and he also expressed his thanks to the public for the cooperation and support the department received during the investigation.