A Boston man who stunned the crowd at a zoning board meeting in the city's Back Bay neighborhood by making a series of shocking comments against a proposed medical marijuana facility on Newbury Street is responding to the controversy.

Telling NBC Boston he meant no harm over the comments, Oliver Curme said he is apologizing to anyone who took his comments seriously and didn't understand the point he was trying to make.

"It was a caricature," he said. "It was satire."

Curme's comments at Tuesday's zoning board meeting, which caught in a video posted online that has since gone viral, started with that he lived around the corner from the proposed site, which he and friends were against "because it will bring undesirable elements into the neighborhood."

He then proceeded to make insensitive remarks about veterans, people with disabilities and cancer patients during his speech at the meeting.

"There are army vets with PTSD and we don’t want them in the neighborhood," said Curme at the meeting. "Give me a break, they can get over it."

After saying at the meeting he objected to "people with wheelchairs, with MS, whatever," Curme went on to say, "Women with breast cancer … they all have that cadaverous look … and they all wear those ridiculous turbans.

"Newbury Street is our high end shopping district, we don’t want people like that scaring off the clientele," he said.

Attendees were seen shaking their heads during Curme's speech.

Curme, a retired venture capitalist, told NBC Boston he actually supports the dispensary, and was mocking his neighbors who don’t see how much good it could do.

"The point that I was trying to make is a marijuana dispensary will bring in the people who really need this, people who are sick, people who have cancer, and this is the only choice for them," said Curme, who lives around the corner from the proposed site. "If you listen to what I said it was so over the top that I think it’s the only way they could have been construed."