2 Bears Roam Dracut

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont2 Bears Roam Dracut By Perry Russom UP NEXT X2 Bears Roam DracutLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video //www.necn.com/news/new-england/Bears-in-Dracut_NECN-457828013.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.necn.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=457828013&videoID=AzCDkvFxzzth&origin=necn.com&sec=news&subsec=new-england&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»Two bears roam Dracut, with one caught on camera trying to pay a chicken coop a visit. Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 55 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest new-england updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters