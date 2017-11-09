Administrators at Boston's Berklee College of Music are defending the school's track record when it comes to dealing with claims of sexual harassment or assault, according to an investigation.

The Boston Globe reported that at least three male professors have been accused of misconduct since 2008.

Documents obtained by the paper showed that several students reported being assaulted, groped or pressured into having sex with their professors.

When one woman spoke with administrators in 2012 after allegedly being assaulted by a professor, she told the paper that she was discouraged from going forward with the case. She also said she was told that the professor would never work at another school. However, that professor went on to teach at another school in Boston.

Berklee issued a statement to the Boston Globe saying that the school is committed to a "fair and thorough process for both complainant and respondent."

"As evidenced by our past practices, where an investigation reveals a serious violation of our sexual misconduct policy, we act swiftly and decisively to remove the individuals from our community," Berklee said to the Globe.