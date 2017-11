A bomb threat was called into the Fox 25 building in Dedham, Massachusetts, according to the Dedham Fire Department.

The Dedham Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police responded with bomb sniffing dogs, and evacuated the building.

Employees were allowed back into the building around 6:30 p.m., according to the Dedham Fire Department. Nothing was found in the investigation.