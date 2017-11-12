Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|VermontBoston Common Frog Pond Preparing to Open for the Season UP NEXT XBoston Common Frog Pond Preparing to Open for the SeasonLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video //www.necn.com/on-air/as-seen-on/Boston-Common-Frog-Pond-Preparing-to-Open-for-the-Season_NECN-457074373.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.necn.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=457074373&videoID=TcOi_eM3C0QT&origin=necn.com&sec=news&subsec=new-england&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»Recent cold weather is helping to fast-track the opening of Frog Pond to skaters in Boston Common.Published 14 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest new-england updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters