Boston Common Frog Pond Preparing to Open for the Season - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Boston Common Frog Pond Preparing to Open for the Season

Recent cold weather is helping to fast-track the opening of Frog Pond to skaters in Boston Common.

Published 14 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices