Police are investigating an attempted indecent assault on one of the busiest streets in Boston.

Authorities say a man tried to assault a woman around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Hanover Street in the North End.

The city's police department released an image of the man, described as being about 5'10" with a medium build. He was wearing dark clothes, resembling a security guard's uniform.

Police say the suspect told the female victim that he needed to talk to her about an important issue and that she had to go with him. She followed him a short distance, and that's when the suspect attempted to attack her. She ran and called police.

Women in the North End were very upset to hear what happened.

"I think it's a natural fear for women nowadays just to be out in the open," said tourist Mikayla Smith. "We're with friends, so it feels more safe, but if I were to be on my own, even as friends, we have to be extra careful. Not being from the area, it just makes us nervous as tourists."

"I'm enraged," said Allie Kanyetzny, also a tourist. "It's just happening too often, too much, and and it breaks my heart that as a woman, I have to fear walking down the street."

Authorities are still searching for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400.