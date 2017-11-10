Boston Police Investigating String of Armed Robberies

Boston Police are investigating five armed robberies that happened in a span of just days in neighborhoods such as Hyde Park, Roxbury, Roslindale and West Roxbury.

One store owner, Mohammed Uddin, said he was robbed at gunpoint at his Belgrade Avenue store in Roslindale Tuesday night.

"I was standing right here and he showed me the gun and he said, 'don’t move'," Uddin recalled. "I was very scared because when he showed me the gun he said, 'don’t move, I will shoot you' and he said, 'give me the money.'"

Uddin said the robbers got away with $3,000 in cash. He said he was more scared for his life.

"I thought it was my last day," he said.

Police are now looking for three masked men caught on various surveillance cameras. The men, who were all wearing dark hooded sweatshirts pulled over their heads and faces, are described as 25 to 30 years old. Authorities said in each robbery, they used latex gloves, ski masks and bandanas.

Anyone with information on any of the robberies is asked to contact Boston Police or call Crimestoppers at 1-800-494-TIPS.