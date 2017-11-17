Boston Police Responding to Report of Shots Fired in Jamaica Plain Neighborhood - NECN
Boston Police Responding to Report of Shots Fired in Jamaica Plain Neighborhood

    Authorities are responding to a report of shots fired in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood Friday afternoon.

    Police say it happened on Centre Street.

    No other details were immediately provided by police.

    Sky Ranger footage from the scene shows a portion of Centre Street blocked off, along with other nearby streets blocked off by police.

    One of the streets blocked off, the name of which wasn't immediately clear, had at least two cars involved in a crash. One of the vehicles, a sedan, had hit a utility pole. The other, a minivan, had front bumper damage.

    K-9s with their handlers could also be seen in the neighborhood.

    Stay with us as this story develops.

    Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

