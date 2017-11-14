Boston's Frog Pond Skating Rink Opens for Season - NECN
Boston's Frog Pond Skating Rink Opens for Season

    The ice skating rink on Boston Common's Frog Pond officially opens on Tuesday.

    It's a sure sign that winter is on the way... the official opening of the ice skating rink on Boston Common's Frog Pond!

    The rink will be open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. with free admission for all skaters.

    Regular winter admission is $6 for skaters over 58 inches. Skaters under that height can skate for free.

    Skate rental fees cost $12 for adults and $6 for kids.

    Winter hours at the rink are:

    • Monday 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
    • Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
    • Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Recent cold weather has allowed city officials to open the rink earlier than normal.

    Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

