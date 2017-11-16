Boston's Newbury Street is the eighth most expensive location in the U.S., according to Cushman & Wakefield.
Newbury Street is the home to numerous high end shops, stores, and cafes, including Tiffany's, Chanel, and Cartier.
Topping the list of most expensive locations is New York City's upper Fifth Avenue, followed by Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.
1. New York, Upper Fifth Ave.
2. Los Angeles, Rodeo Drive
3. San Francisco, Union Square
4. Chicago, North, Michigan Avenue
5. Miami, Lincoln Road
6. Washington D.C., Penn Quarter
7. Palm Beach, Worth Avenue
8. Boston, Newbury Street
9. Philadelphia, Walnut Street
10. San Diego, Del Mar Heights Boulevard
The list is based on 2017 rent by square foot.
Published 42 minutes ago