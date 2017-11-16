Massachusetts authorities say the women were distributing drugs at Brockton Superior Courthouse.

A Massachusetts mother and daughter were arraigned on drug charges Thursday after allegedly distributing heroin at Brockton Superior Courthouse.

Three court officers have also been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into the matter.

Plymouth district attorney's office says Christine Lozanne of Norwood and Tineisha Lozanne of Dorchester were arraigned on multiple charges, including heroin distribution, conspiracy and delivery of an article to an inmate.

State police arrested the Lozannes on Wednesday.

According to court documents, the women would hide drugs in the railing of the elevator at the court. That's where the transactions took place, as there was no camera there at the time. They were reportedly caught by a camera that police installed as part of their investigation.

They pleaded not guilty at their arraignment and were released on personal recognizance. It's unclear if they have attorneys.

Authorities say their investigation into alleged drug distribution at the Brockton courthouse is active and ongoing and other people may have also been involved.

Security practices at the courthouse are being reviewed.

Christine and Tineisha Lozanne are due back in court on Jan. 18, 2018.