Hartford firefighters responded to a fire on a bus in Hartford. (Published 46 minutes ago)

Crews Respond to Fire on Bus in Hartford

A bus traveling from Massachusetts to New York caught fire in Hartford around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Around 30 people were on the Academy bus when it caught fire on Columbus Boulevard and another bus was called in to bring the passengers to their destination.

Deputy Chief Jim Errickson said the fire was at the back of the bus.

The bus driver saw smoke, evacuated the passengers and no one was injured.