Michael O'Keefe, the District Attorney for the Cape and Islands, is now looking into Kevin Spacey's history on Nantucket. He will meet with the teenage son of former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh, according to the Boston Globe.

The District Attorney for the Cape and Islands is now looking into Kevin Spacey's history on Nantucket.

DA Michael O'Keefe says he's scheduled a meeting with the teenage son of former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh, according to the Boston Globe.

Unruh has accused Spacey of sexually assaulting her son at a Nantucket restaurant in the summer of 2016. She said the incident occurred late at night in July inside Nantucket's Club Car Restaurant.

She said the Oscar-winning actor bought her son several drinks and when he was drunk, Spacey stuck his hand inside her son's pants and grabbed her son's genitals.

Spacey Accused of Sexually Assaulting News Anchor's Son

Former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her teenage son in 2016 on Nantucket. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017)

"I want to make it clear - this was a criminal act," Unruh said at a press conference last week. "It harmed him, and it cannot be undone."

She said Spacey tried to get her son to go with him to an after-hours party. But when he left briefly to use the bathroom, a concerned woman came to her son's side and asked if he was OK. She told him to run, and he did. He ran to his grandmother's house on Nantucket, and then called his mother, who was in Boston at the time.

Unruh said her son is still deeply affected by the incident, and it continues to bother him.

News Anchor Details How Kevin Spacey Sexually Assaulted Her Son

Heather Unruh addresses sexual assault accusations on behalf of her son against Kevin Spacey. She details the alleged assault that took place in a Nantucket, Massachusetts bar. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017)

"Right now, my son is worried. But he's also confident that the time to act is now," she said. "He did not report the crime at the time, and that was largely because of embarrassment and fear. He knew the kind of attention that would result from making an accusation about such a public person. I can assure you this is not the kind of attention anyone wants. But the climate in this country has changed now thanks to the brave women and all sexual abuse victims who have come forward with their accuations against Harvey Weinstein and other sexual abusers."

Unruh was joined at the press conference by her son's attorney, Mitchell Garabedian, who represented many of the victims in the Boston clergy sex abuse scandal.

"The sexual assaults, the sexual harassment, the sexual perversion must be stopped," Garabedian said. "And one way to stop it is for brave victims and their families to speak out so that children are safe, other victims are empowered and the victims themselves are emboldened."

Unruh Says Her Son Was Sexually Assaulted by Kevin Spacey

"The victim - my son - was a starstruck, straight 18-year-old young man who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator or that he was about to become his next victim," former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh said. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017)

Garabedian said the civil claim against Spacey is within the civil and criminal statute of limitations.

Unruh said her son "is committed to doing what he can to stop Kevin Spacey from victimizing anyone else."

She also spoke directly to Spacey. "To Kevin Spacey, I want to say this -- shame on you for what you did to my son and shame on you for using your apology to Anthony Rapp to come out as a gay man. That was an appalling attempt to deflect attention from what you really are -- a sexual predator. Your actions are criminal."

Lawyer Mitchell Garabedian Addresses Allegations Against Kevin Spacey