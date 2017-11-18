Car Crashes Through Convenience Store

A car crashed into the Dracut convenience center Friday night. No injuries were reported, but the store was badly damaged in the crash.

A convenience store in Dracut, Massachusetts was badly damaged Friday night after a car crashed right through the entrance and drove into the isles.

Surveillance footage captured the moment of the crash when a sedan carrying two people smashed through Dracut Center Convenience on Bridge Street. The car flipped the cashier's table and took out shelves before stopping in the middle of the store.

The cashier was luckily not behind the counter at the time of the crash.

Larkyna Keang lives near Dracut Center Convenience.

"We were watching TV and we heard a noise," she told NBC Boston, "We know where the cashier stand so I thought oh my God...I hope he is not right behind the counter."

According to police, neither of the people inside of the car were injured in the crash.

The store was still in rough shape Saturday. Broken boards and bottles were strewn across the floor. On what would normally have been a busy Saturday night, customers were turned away from the shut down store, unaware of what had happened just 24 hours earlier.

"It’s just crazy," said Nalani Keang, "you don’t expect these things to happen and they do."