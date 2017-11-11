Castle Island 5K Among Veterans Day Events in Massachusetts

In spite of the cold, there are several events happening Saturday to honor those who have bravely served our country. One of those events is a 5K on Castle Island in Boston.

The city of Boston will be celebrating those who have served our country for Veterans Day this weekend.

There's a lot going on Saturday with a little something for everyone who is looking to celebrate our veterans.

Here are a few events that you can join in on as a way to say "thank you" to the brave men and women who have risked their lives for our freedom.

The Boston Veterans Day Parade is a staple for many in and around the city. The parade goes around the Boston Common and ends at City Hall Plaza.

It starts at 1 p.m. at Boylston Street and Tremont, and ends at Boston Common.

The Veterans For Peace Parade begins just a few minutes after the First Veteran’s Day Parade and follows the same route. Those walking in the second parade are part of a group that was founded in 1985 that strive to increase awareness about society’s role in wars, and the price they have to pay.

It also starts at 1 p.m. at Boylston Street and Tremont Street, and ends at Boston Common.

The Annual Veterans Day Appreciation Dinner is held at the Fire Department headquarters in Natick each year. The event is sponsored by the Natick Veterans Council, Firefighters Local 1707, and local businesses. Although you need to RSVP, the event is free to local veterans and their families, as well as the families of active-duty service members.



It starts at 6 p.m. at the Natick Fire Department Headquarters, at 22 East Central Street Natick, Massachusetts.

Veterans wishing to spend their day with their families at the Franklin Park Zoo will be offered free admission on Veterans Day.

This goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Franklin Park Zoo at 1 Franklin Park Road in Boston.

Although volunteers are needed and appreciated every single day, some people find time on Veterans Day to get down to the New England Center for Homeless Veterans and help serve meals. Click here for more information.

The New England Center for Homeless Veterans is located at 17 Court Street in Boston.

And at Castle Island at 11 a.m., the Disabled American Veterans is hosting a 5K to raise awareness for veterans issues and programs.