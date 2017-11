Massachusetts police need the public's help in locating a missing woman last seen Monday in Chelsea.

Police said Jody Ebling might be driving a silver 2014 Toyota Coralla with the Massachusetts license plate 1DS771.

Ebling is 5' 5" and 140 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair. Police said she often wears her hair in a bun.

Anyone with information on Ebling's whereabouts is urged to contact Chelsea Police at 617-466-4828.