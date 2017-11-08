Chilly With Emerging Sunshine - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Chilly With Emerging Sunshine

By Jackie Layer

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A few Cape Cod showers, otherwise chilly with emerging sunshine. Highs in the 40s.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    After another chilly start with some locations seeing a few snowflakes overnight, it’s a cloudy start in southern New England, with a few ocean-effect rain showers over the Cape. By the afternoon, emerging sunshine is expected with highs into the 40s.

    Quiet weather sticks around through Thursday before Friday brings the pool of cold air from the north-northwest after a cold front slides in, ushering in the coldest air of the season. It will be the coldest air since April Fool’s Day 2017 for most locations.

    Along that cold front, there is a possibility for some showers, some in the form of flurries into far northern New England late Thursday into early Friday. Highs Friday only reach into the upper 30s and that cold air sticks around for the first half of the weekend.

    At least high temperatures rebound into the 40s by the second half of the weekend. The weekend features plenty of sunshine Saturday, a few more clouds Sunday ahead of a chance for showers late Sunday into early Monday.

    Extreme Weather: Tropical Storm Ophelia Hits Ireland and UK

    [NATL] Extreme Weather Photos
    Matt Cardy/Getty Images
    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices