It was a cold start region-wide Saturday with some lows in the teens north and southern New England starting off in the low 20s. Mostly clear skies and calm winds allowed for frost to cover some grassy surfaces and on vehicles, so prepare to get the ice scraper out if you have morning travels. Otherwise, that frost will melt away as a warm front slides in the late afternoon, allowing temperatures Saturday to warm-up to near 50 degrees south and upper 40s north.

Clouds increase through the day Saturday from west to east ahead of our next system that brings rain and strong winds. Scattered rain is possible in western New England by late afternoon, but the bulk of the rain with embedded downpours holds off until overnight and into the first half of Sunday.

The strong winds are expected to arrive overnight with winds gusting out of the southwest along the southern coastline of New England between 40 to 50 mph. Places like the Cape & the Islands could reach 50mph+ into early Sunday morning.

A Wind Advisory has been issued in advance of these possible damaging gusts, so plan ahead for power outages and watch out for downed trees and powerlines.

The reason why the wind will be so strong is we have a warm front followed by a powerful cold front that will quickly sweep across the region. Even though high temperatures on Sunday will be mid to upper 50s, those temperatures will be observed in the morning hours. Temperatures take a tumble through the day Sunday as the cold front takes over, changing the wind direction to out of the WNW by the afternoon and allowing temperatures to be into the mid 40s by midday.

Also, by midday Sunday, southern New England will already start to see some peeks of sunshine as the system slides to the northeast of the area. However, on the backside of this system, snow showers will be prevalent in the higher elevations of northern Vermont, New Hampshire, and NW Maine where a few inches of fresh snow are possible.

By the start of the shortened work week, Monday’s high temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 30s as the cold air continues to move in from the northwest.

Then, we’re riding the rollercoaster temperatures through Thanksgiving day. Another warm front will change the wind direction Tuesday to out of the southwest, meaning a warm-up with highs back into the 50s again, but that warmth will not stick around for your holiday travel plans, unless you’re traveling outside of New England.

Showers arrive on Wednesday- the biggest travel day of the year- with some rain switching over to a wintry mix in far northwestern New England, so leave a little extra time to get to your destination.

Traveling by air to get to your destination? Wednesday looks relatively quiet across most of the United States with the Midwest looking cold and sunny, and the southwest looking dry and warm. The Pacific Northwest likely will see showers and highs into the 50s.

On Thanksgiving, the cold air from the Midwest slides in bringing a cool-down for the holiday with highs into the low 40s for southern New England and 30s north.

Wherever your plans take you for the holiday, do not forget to download the NBC Boston / NECN app to stay up-to-date on the latest weather updates on-the-go.