Cloudy Day With Possible Showers

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, spot shower. Highs in the 50s to near 60. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s and 60s. Monday: Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers. Breezy. Highs in the 60s to near 70.

Clouds will win out for our Sunday with a possible shower during the afternoon. Temperatures will climb in the upper 50s.

Monday we will see near record warmth with high temperatures climbing into the low 70s. The record high temperature in Boston on Monday is 73 degrees so we will be watching that closely. Showers and even a thunderstorm will be possible during the afternoon.

The remainder of the week looks quiet with temperatures around 50 through Thursday. By Friday we will see a much cooler air mass that will linger into Saturday. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the 30s. Temperatures moderate slightly for the second half of the weekend and into that next week, and we will hover around 50 degrees.

