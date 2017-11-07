Rest of Today (Tuesday): Brisk with increasing cloud cover. Highs in the upper 40s. Overnight Tuesday Night: Showers south, a few flurries could mix in northern Worcester County & in higher elevations. Lows in the 30s. Wednesday: A few Cape Cod showers, otherwise chilly with emerging sunshine. Highs in the 40s.

It’s starting to finally feel like November region-wide. We even saw a few snow flurries in Vermont earlier today.

Get ready for the coldest air of the season late this week. We’re talking high temperatures similar to temperatures this morning. But, let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

This evening, we could get a few showers in southern New England, but these will not be widespread. Some of these showers have the chance to change over to a wintry mix into the higher elevations of central Massachusetts and the Berkshires, as overnight lows will flirt with the lower 30s in those locations. Otherwise, northern New England will see a gradual clearing of the skies, allowing lows to slip into the upper 20s for most. Any showers will slide off the coastline by morning, but a few ocean-effect showers are possible over the Cape since winds will be out of the north to northeast Wednesday. We start off with clouds for southern New England, but we’ll have emerging sunshine by the afternoon. Highs across the region will be into the 40s.

Quiet weather sticks around through Thursday, before Friday brings the pool of cold air from the north-northwest after a cold front slides in, ushering in the coldest air of the season, the coldest air since April Fool’s Day 2017 for most locations. Along that cold front, there is a possibility for some showers, some in the form of flurries into far northern New England late Thursday into early Friday. Highs Friday only reach into the upper 30s and that cold air sticks around for the first half of the weekend. At least high temperatures rebound into the 40s by the second half of the weekend. The weekend features plenty of sunshine Saturday, a few more clouds Sunday ahead of a chance for showers late Sunday into early Monday.

