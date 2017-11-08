Communities Mourn 3 Students Killed in West Brookfield Crash - NECN
Communities Mourn 3 Students Killed in West Brookfield Crash

By Staff Reports

    Authorities are still investigating what led to the triple fatal crash of three high school students

    (Published Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017)

    Grief counselors will be on hand Wednesday at a Massachusetts high school after three teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Tuesday in West Brookfield.

    According to the Worcester District Attorney's office, the teens were driving on Douglas Road at about 3:30 p.m., about a quarter mile from Route 9, when their car left the road, hit a tree and rolled over.

    Warren police said preliminary reports are that all three of the victims — two girls and a boy — were students at the Quaboag Regional Middle High School in Warren. The school serves both towns.

    The identities of the victims have not yet been released but their spirit and lives are being remembered by so many of their classmates.

    "I just hope that all the kids can come together and be there for each other, be there for the families and show as much support as they can," said parent Danielle Mastaj.

    Superintendent Dr. Brett Kustigian said Tuesday that a school crisis team would be on hand Wednesday to help students deal with the tragedy.

    "Quaboag is a special place because we’re a tight-knit community," he said. "Everyone knows each other, everyone comes together, everyone will get through this together."

    The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

