Cool November Air Moves In

The front moving through last evening puts all the warm weather to rest with a shot of cool November air.

What's a bigger deal is that it is sustained cold. It will culminate into a winter-like airmass later this week as another front slides into New England. As a side note, there are NO storms brewing (yet) so we're not seeing a sync between the cold and precipitation (translated: no accumulating snow expected).

For the time being, the cool air will be accompanied by heavy clouds. That's the real reason behind the dramatic drop-off today and tomorrow. Granted it is the cloudiest month of the year, so this is to be expected.

After a little respite from the cold, the second — and more significant — shot of chill will arrive by Friday. It's then that we feel the full brunt of early winter. Highs will struggle to get above freezing with a gusty, icy wind. We’re thinking wind chills in the teens and twenties!

Some easing of the cold is expected next weekend, but get ready to blast the heat late this week.