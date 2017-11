Sky Ranger went to the scene of a fire in Ayer, Massachusetts, where a firefighter was injured.

A firefighter was injured while responding to the scene of a fire in Ayer, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon.

The Ayer Fire Department says the fire is at 33 Washington St.

The injured firefighter's condition is unclear.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

No further information was immediately available.