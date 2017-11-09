DA: Driver Killed After Deer Crashes Through Windshield in Weston, Mass. - NECN
DA: Driver Killed After Deer Crashes Through Windshield in Weston, Mass.

By Melissa Buja

    A driver was killed Wednesday evening after authorities said two vehicles hit a deer in Weston, Massachusetts.

    Officers responded to Wellesley Street at 5:25 p.m. where a preliminary investigation suggested that a sedan traveling southbound struck a male deer.

    According to the Middlesex District Attorney's office and Weston police, the impact caused the deer to be thrown into the northbound lane, where it hit the windshield of a minivan traveling in the opposite direction.

    The passengers in the first vehicle were not injured.

    The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 70s, was taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. That driver has not been identified.

    The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, state and local are investigating the exact cause of the crash.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

