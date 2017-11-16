Driver Caught on Camera Nearly Striking Officers

Two police officers in Pelham, New Hampshire, were nearly struck by a driver whose car they approached.

Police in New Hampshire released a video Thursday showing a driver speeding away from two Pelham officers, nearly hitting them.

A woman on Birch Lane called police on Nov. 9, saying a man was violating a restraining order by parking on her front lawn. Officers arrived and found Jon Brad James Jr. asleep, slumped over the passenger side of the car.

According to police, the officers woke him and tried to get him out of the car. When they tried to take the keys, James woke up and hit the gas, nearly hitting the officers, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, and he was arrested later that night in Dracut, Massachusetts.

James appeared in Lowell District Court the following day, where he waived extradition and agreed to face his charges in New Hampshire. He was arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges of felony reckless conduct, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest and violating a restraining order.

Police say James posted his $10,000 bail Wednesday. It was not yet determined when he would return to court.