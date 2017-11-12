Elderly Woman Critically Injured in Hartford Crash

A 70-year-old woman is fighting for her life after her vehicle was struck by another driver in Hartford early Sunday morning.

According to police, a vehicle is seen on surveillance video performing a U-turn at Park Street and Zion Street around 2:30 a.m.

A second vehicle is seen running a red light then t-boning the first car.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 35-year-old man from Hartford, is in custody and police believe he was driving under the influence. Police also believe speed was a factor.

The driver of the first vehicle, the 70-year-old woman, has been taken to Hartford Hospital. She is listed in critical condition.

The accident reconstruction team is on scene trying to piece together exactly what happened.



