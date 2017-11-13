Emergency Crews Respond to School Bus Crash at Busy Boston Intersection - NECN
Emergency Crews Respond to School Bus Crash at Busy Boston Intersection

By Mike Pescaro

    Crews responded Monday evening to a school bus crash at a busy intersection near the line between Boston's Roslindale and West Roxbury neighborhoods.

    The crash, Boston EMS confirms, took place at the intersection of Washington Street and West Roxbury Parkway.

    Boston Public Schools confirms that 11 students were reported to be on the bus, and no injuries were reported.

    No further information was immediately available.

    Published 4 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

