Massachusetts officials are investigating a fire that left one man dead at a home in Braintree late Sunday night.

The fire broke out at a home on Nicholas Road just before 11 p.m. and quickly reached 2-alarms.

Authorities said crews were able to rescue a man and woman from the home but a third man was unaccounted for.

Once the fire was put out, firefighters found the body of the man inside. His name has not been released.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.