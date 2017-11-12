District Attorney says William Scaccia stole the gun he used to shoot his 6-year-old son Anthony and then later himself from his friend.

Father Stole Gun Before Killing His 6-Year-Old Son and Himself in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Officials investigating the murder-suicide involving a father and son in Foxborough, Massachusetts now say the gun was stolen.

The District Attorney says 49-year-old William Scaccia Jr. used a gun stolen from his friend to shoot and kill his 6-year-old son Anthony and then later himself.

Foxborough Police said they had had a "significant history" with the father, and that history resulted in them denying the Massachusetts father a gun permit in July.

At the time of the murder on September 21, Scaccia was facing pending charges stemming from a September 16 domestic incident.



Scaccia's friend told police that he unexpectedly showed up at his house the afternoon before the shooting. And it wasn't until after the shooting that the friend checked his gun locker and found his firearm was missing.

Foxborough Police responded to a home on East Street around 11:30 p.m. on East Street for a medical emergency when they found Anthony upstairs in the home with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Norwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police also found Scaccia Jr. dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. A gun, shell casings, and a note believed to have been written by the father were also found in the home.

The kindergartner lived at the home with his grandmother and mother, who a neighbor said was working overnight at the time of the shooting. The boy's father did not live there, but the neighbor said he had come over and was arguing about custody, which is when things turned tragic.

Scaccia also intentionally set a fire in the home, police said, but it was extinguished by a neighbor before emergency crews got to the scene.

Scaccia was an Iraq War veteran, and family members say he struggled with PTSD after serving overseas.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.