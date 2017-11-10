3 Charged in Massive Cocaine, Fentanyl Bust

Three people faced a Massachusetts judge Friday after allegedly trafficking more than half a kilo of fentanyl and a kilo of cocaine.

Forty-nine-year-old Wilson Soto, 20-year-old Yojanel Soto and 48-year-old Cristina Richardson were charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking and one count of conspiracy to violate the drug laws each, according to the Middlesex district attorney's office.

Officials say federal, state and local authorities executed a search warrant on an Ames Hill Drive residence in Tewksbury early Thursday morning.

Wilson Soto, Yojanel Soto and Richardson were arrested at the scene after police say they found nearly one kilo of cocaine and 86 grams of fentanyl inside the home. A search of a nearby vehicle resulted in police finding more cocaine and a half of kilo's worth of fentanyl.

Police say the estimated street value of the combine drugs is $100,000.

A 9-month-old child was also found inside the home when police arrived with their search warrant. The state's child welfare agency was alerted and the child was then taken to a relative's home, according to officials.

In a press release announcing the arrest, Middlesex DA Marian Ryan said Thursday's bust is an example of multiple agencies working together "to combat the opioid epidemic."

Bail for Wilson Soto was set at $500,000, while bail for Yojanel Soto was set at $50,000. Richardson's bail was set at $25,000.

The next hearing in the case is Dec. 14. It's unclear if the accused have attorneys.