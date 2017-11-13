The fiance of Larry Ruiz-Barreto says the 19-year-old moved to Massachusetts for a new life for him, her, and their baby on the way. Ruiz-Barreto was shot and killed by police in Fall River just before midnight on Sunday.

Family of 19-Year-Old Killed by Police in Fall River, Massachusetts Speaks Out

We're learning more about the 19-year-old shot and killed by police in Fall River, Massachusetts.

His fiance tells us they were supposed to get married next month.

She says he loved cars and was here showing off his car when he was shot and killed.

Larry Ruiz-Barreto moved to Massachusetts for a new life. A new life for him, his fiance, and their baby on the way.

Family in Court After Teen Killed by Police Officer

A 19-year-old was killed in an officer-involved shooting overnight in Massachusetts, and five members of his family were arrested on disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace charges after allegedly throwing chairs and tables at the hospital once they learned Larry Ruiz-Barreto had died. (Published 6 hours ago)

"Every morning he would kiss my belly before he kissed me," Jaylimar Natal said. "And he'd always told me, 'I want a little girl. I want it to be my princess. I want to show her no matter what daddy's always going to be here.'"

Just before midnight on Sunday, Fall River Police were called to a back road for a report of possible gun shots and a car smoking.

When police showed up, several cars started to scatter.

Investigators say an officer tried to stop the one being driven by Ruiz-Barreto, firing several rounds killing the 19-year-old.

This is the second time in the last week police have used deadly force.

There have been two separate shootings in neighboring states with different levels of information being released by investigators.

Police Involved Shooting in Fall River

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fall River, Massachusetts. (Published Monday, Nov. 13, 2017)

Last Thursday, officers in Rhode Island shot and killed a man on a busy highway.

The next day, Providence police held a news conference showing video of what happened.

Here in Fall River, investigators have only been talking through press releases.

Police have not said why their officer decided to use deadly force.

"It just hurts that he's gone and now that I have to raise this baby on my own."

A spokespoerson for the Bristol County District Attorney says when their investigation is complete, a full report will be released.