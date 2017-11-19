3-Alarm Fire Damages Commercial Building in Millbury, Massachusetts - NECN
3-Alarm Fire Damages Commercial Building in Millbury, Massachusetts

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

    A multi-alarm fire broke out Saturday night at a commercial building on Railroad Avenue in Millbury, Massachusetts.

    Firefighters are investigating what caused a 3-alarm fire at a commercial building in Millbury, Massachusetts.

    The flames broke out around 11 p.m. Saturday at 9 Railroad Avenue.

    The Millbury Fire Department was assisted on scene by Sutton, Grafton, Auburn, and Northbridge officials. 

    Upton and Oxford covered the Millbury station.

    Most of the back of the building was destroyed, but the front of the building was mostly saved with just some smoke and water damage.

    The cause of the fire is not known at this time and is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

