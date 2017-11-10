Report: GE Planning Layoffs Ahead of Boston Headquarters

General Electric VP Ann Klee brings us up to date on GE in Boston. We cover the upcoming CEO change, the state’s renewed commitment to life sciences funding and the company’s role in the community.

Layoffs are reportedly coming to General Electric as the company continues to move forward with building their new Boston headquarters.

According to the Boston Herald, GE said the layoffs are expected to be limited; however, GE would not give exact figures.

Their new headquarters, which will be located in the city’s Fort Point neighborhood, has an estimated price tag of $200 million and was intended to house 800 employees.

Mayor Marty Walsh told the Boston Herald he was not informed of the move.

What Will the Leadership Change at GE Mean for Boston?

Shirley Leung of The Boston Globe is on the business beat looking at leadership changes at GE, Harvard & Uber; Amazon buying Whole Foods; Marijuana law changes and Tall Ships security. (Published Friday, June 16, 2017)

GE’s deal to move the headquarters from Fairfield, Connecticut, to Boston came with $25 million in tax breaks connected to how many employees were hired.

The company plans to have a portion of the new complex open by 2018.