Report: GE Planning Layoffs Ahead of Boston Headquarters

Layoffs are reportedly coming to General Electric as the company continues to move forward with building their new Boston headquarters.
According to the Boston Herald, GE said the layoffs are expected to be limited; however, GE would not give exact figures.
Their new headquarters, which will be located in the city’s Fort Point neighborhood, has an estimated price tag of $200 million and was intended to house 800 employees.
Mayor Marty Walsh told the Boston Herald he was not informed of the move.
GE’s deal to move the headquarters from Fairfield, Connecticut, to Boston came with $25 million in tax breaks connected to how many employees were hired.
The company plans to have a portion of the new complex open by 2018.
Published 8 minutes ago