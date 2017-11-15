A little girl and her mother were hospitalized Wednesday morning after being struck by a car while waiting for the school bus outside their home in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The crash happened on Colonel Bell Drive where witnesses said a woman appeared to be trying to reverse when her car suddendly shot forward.

A 6-year-old girl and her mother who were outside waiting for the school bus were struck and pinned underneath the car, according to family members.

Both were conscious and alert when first responders arrived to take them to an area hospital.

Lisha Prince said the whole ordeal was frightening for her niece who was struck.

"Neyla is a really tiny, tiny little girl and for her to be pinned underneath a car and I know that when she was here, my brother was telling me that she was telling the ambulance driver that she was sleepy," said Prince.

Relatives of the little girl said she has a fractured rib and a punctured lung. She was being transported to another hospital for treatment.

The condition of the mother is unknown.

Witnesses said the driver that struck them lives in the same complex. It's unclear if she will face any charges.