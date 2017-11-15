A 23-year veteran of the state police, Gilpin most recently served as deputy division commander of the Division of Standards and Training. Her appointment is effective immediately.

Gov. Charlie Baker has appointed Col. Kerry Gilpin to serve as the new superintendent and colonel of the Massachusetts State Police.

A 23-year veteran of the state police, Gilpin most recently served as deputy division commander of the Division of Standards and Training. Her appointment is effective immediately.

"It is the mission of the Massachusetts State Police to keep the Commonwealth safe and I have the utmost confidence that Colonel Gilpin will excel as the leader of our tremendous police force," Baker said in a statement. "Colonel Gilpin brings decades of experience and knowledge to her post, with a deep understanding of the state police force at every level. I thank Colonel Gilpin for her dedication and willingness to serve the Commonwealth in this important position, and look forward to working with her to protect our communities."

In addition to her role coordinating the training for new state police recruits, Gilpin has served in the Crime Scene Services section as a trooper and sergeant and as a lieutenant in the Division of Field Services, the Staff Inspections Section and the Harassment Investigation Unit.

State Police Head, Deputy Supt. Retire Early Amid Scandal

Massachusetts State Police Deputy Superintendent Francis Hughes is stepping down after Col. Richard McKeon retired in the wake of claims that troopers were forced to alter arrest reports. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017)

"Whether working to protect public safety from internal threats such as the terrible scourge of opioids or from those seeking to attack us from outside our borders, the role of the Massachusetts State Police has never been more important than it is today," Gilpin said in a statement. "I am honored to lead this great organization forward and look forward to carrying out this vital mission in close collaboration with our local and federal partners."

Massachusetts State Police Col. Richard McKeon retired last week after two state police troopers accused commanders of forcing them to alter police reports. Massachusetts State Police Deputy Superintendent Francis Hughes, McKeon's second-in-command, is also stepping down.

Trooper Ryan Sceviour filed a lawsuit stemming from an incident in October, when he arrested Alli Bibaud on drunk driving charges in Worcester. The daughter of District Court Judge Tim Bibaud, she allegedly made inappropriate statements, according to the original police report.

Sceviour said he was ordered to delete inappropriate remarks about sex acts and drugs Bibaud allegedly made.

Trooper Ali Rei said she plans to file a similar lawsuit accusing commanders of forcing her to alter a police report.

The state's attorney general is investigating to see if anything criminal may have taken place, as there are allegations public records may have been destroyed.



Trooper Files Suit Against Massachusetts State Police