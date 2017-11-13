Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, philanthropist and pediatrician Priscilla Chan, announced the birth of their second daughter "August" on Facebook Monday.

Havard University announced a $12.1 million grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative that will go toward helping up to 2,300 undergraduate students pursuing public service opportunities.

University officials say Priscilla Chan, a pediatrician and philanthropist married to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, made the grant to help students from low-income backgrounds who want to help their community, but feel financially constrained from doing so.

Chan, who graduated from Harvard with an undergraduate degree in 2007, said financial assistance was the key in her devoting time to an after-school program at public housing projects in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, which in turn inspired her to become a pediatrician.

"It's my hope this gift will give many more students the ability to choose service that will inspire their passion and build skills as the next generation of public service leaders," Chan said in a statement.

The grant will help undergraduate students finding service opportunities through the Phillips Brooks House Center for Public Service and Engaged Scholarship.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative was founded in December 2015. Last year, Zuckerberg, a famous Harvard dropout, and Chan pledged $3 billion over the next 10 years to "cure, prevent or manage all disease" in the next 80 or so years.