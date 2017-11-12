Suspected Overdose Prompts Hazmat Response in Hartford

One person has been found dead and a hazmat response is underway at a suspected drug lab in Hartford, according to Hartford fire officials.

A person was been found dead of a suspected drug overdose in Hartford Sunday morning, prompting a hazmat response.

Hartford fire officials said the Drug Enforcement Administration, police, fire and other agencies all responded to the scene at 127-129 Freeman Street.

Fire officials said they responded to a medical call at the address around 3:30 a.m. A person was found dead inside the home.

Authorities initially said the victim may have died from exposure to the drug, but police later clarified that they believe the incident is a suspected overdose.

Around 7:30 a.m. police determined the situation required a hazmat response. The DEA, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Hartford police and Hartford fire crews all responded.

Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley said a small amount of an opioid was found on scene and that the case is a suspected overdose. The hazmat response was out of an abundance of caution and there is no danger to anyone in the area.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The state lab will determine what the substance is through testing.

The street is currently closed to traffic and the investigation is active.

More information was not immediately available. Check back for updates.