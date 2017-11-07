Homeland Security Agents Investigating in Several New Hampshire Communities - NECN
Homeland Security Agents Investigating in Several New Hampshire Communities

By Susan Tran and Kaitlin Flanigan

    Federal agents are investigating Exeter, Plaistow, Salem, and Londonderry as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. Homeland Security says there's no threat to the public.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    Federal agents have launched investigations in several New Hampshire communities Tuesday evening.

    A spokesperson with the Department of Homeland Security confirms agents are conducting an ongoing criminal investigation in Exeter, Plaistow, Salem and Londonderry. Police in Exeter are assisting with the investigation in that community, the spokesperson added.

    The Union Leader reports that agents were in the area of Portsmouth Avenue in Exeter and Main Street in Plaistow.

    Neighbors tell NBC Boston they saw several police vehicles arrive around 4 p.m., and most were in unmarked cars.

    Although the Homeland Security spokesperson did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation, the spokesperson said it was not related to immigration and there was no threat to the public.

    No other details were immediately available.

    Published 4 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

