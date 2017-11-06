Hundreds Participate in 3rd Annual Pete Frates 5K Race in Beverly - NECN
Hundreds Participate in 3rd Annual Pete Frates 5K Race in Beverly

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

    On Sunday, 1,300 people participated in the third annual Pete Frates 5K in Beverly, Massachusetts. The event was a fundraiser for Pete's Park, which will be fully accessible for children with disabilities. 

    On Sunday, 1,300 people came out to participate in this year's third annual Pete Frates 5K race in Beverly, Massachusetts.

    Back in 2014, Frates inspired the ice bucket challenge, raising millions for ALS research.

    Sunday's event, Pete Frates 5K: Run, Wheel, Walk 3 for #3, was a fundraiser for Pete's Park, which will be full accessible for children with disabilities.

    "As you can see it gets bigger and better each year and what we're hoping is we can channel some of this money for other purposes for ALS, and keep it right here in the community," Frates' dad John said. "But I think it's the magic of Pete of why this is happening."

    Published at 5:21 AM EST on Nov 6, 2017 | Updated 6 hours ago

