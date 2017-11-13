Longley Elementary School in Lewiston Closed Due to Mold - NECN
Maine

Maine

Longley Elementary School in Lewiston Closed Due to Mold

    An elementary school in Lewiston, Maine, will be closed on Monday due to mold.

    According to the Lewiston Public Schools Superintendent Facebook page, mold mitigation was found in the office area of Longley Elementary School.

    While no classrooms or other areas of the school were affected, the entire building is closed as a precaution while the problem is resolved.

    WCSH-TV reports that even though there is no school for students, teachers and staff will attend training sessions off site.

    It's unclear when the school will reopen.

