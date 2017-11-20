MBTA: Slow Speed Commuter Rail Derailment Causing Major Delays - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

MBTA: Slow Speed Commuter Rail Derailment Causing Major Delays

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    MBTA officials warned commuters about major delays on the Haverhill commuter rail line Monday morning following a slow speed derailment.

    (Published 24 minutes ago)

    MBTA officials are warning commuters about major delays on the Haverhill commuter rail line following a slow speed derailment.

    It happened near the Ballardvale station in Andover, and officials say individual trains will be sent "as necessary."

    Commuters are warned some trains are running at least an hour behind.

    It's unclear what caused the derailment.

    About 100 people were standing on an MBTA commuter rail platform when Sky Ranger arrived at the scene. Meanwhile, MBTA officials tweeted out photos showing crews efforting repairs.

    One photo showed the train's wheels spanning two tracks.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices