MBTA officials warned commuters about major delays on the Haverhill commuter rail line Monday morning following a slow speed derailment.

It happened near the Ballardvale station in Andover, and officials say individual trains will be sent "as necessary."

Commuters are warned some trains are running at least an hour behind.

It's unclear what caused the derailment.

About 100 people were standing on an MBTA commuter rail platform when Sky Ranger arrived at the scene. Meanwhile, MBTA officials tweeted out photos showing crews efforting repairs.

One photo showed the train's wheels spanning two tracks.