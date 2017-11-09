Los Angeles Responsible Pit Bull Owners started six years ago as a way to bring a community of pit bull owners together for group walks. Now, founder Troy Smith is leading classes for all breeds of dogs in Sherman Oaks and Long Beach each weekend. (Published Monday, July 31, 2017)

After nearly a year of living at the MSPCA, a pit bull named Brandy has a forever home.

Brandy had been at the facility in Jamaica Plain for 361 days when she left Wednesday with a new family.

MSPCA officials began appealing to the public last week via social media when Brandy started nearing her one-year anniversary of living at the shelter.

The 4-year-old pit bull was three when she was given up for adoption.

"It's defnitely unus ual for a dog to be with us for a full year," said Boston adoption center manager Alyssa Kreiger last week, who said that Brandy's stay at the shelter was the longest in recent memory.

Officials attributed Brandy's long stay to her needing medicine to manage her incontinence and her not getting along with other dogs.

One donor stepped up to cover Brandy's $200 adoption fee and to pay for a full years worth of medicine to the family who adopted her.