Maine Boy Whose Christmas Card Wish Went Viral Dies at 9 - NECN
Maine Boy Whose Christmas Card Wish Went Viral Dies at 9

    (Published Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017)

    A Maine boy whose dying wish was to have an early Christmas has passed away.

    Jacob Thompson died Sunday in his battle against advanced-stage cancer. He was 9.

    His family had planned an early Christmas for him and asked people to send Jacob homemade Christmas cards earlier this month. Their request then went viral.

    "It's just amazing that one little boy has touched lives from all around the world," Michelle Simard, Jacob's mother, told necn.

    At one point, Jacob received more than 10,000 pieces of mail in a day, according to a Maine Medical Center spokesperson.

    In a Facebook post announcing Jacob's death, his family thanked those who took the time out to send him a card or present for his last Christmas celebration.

    "Each and every person who sent Jacob a Christmas card, a gift, a Facebook message or video, or a prayer made a difference in the final days of his life," his family said in a statement. "You brought Jacob joy, and you brought us all optimism for the future."

    His family also suggested to those who would like to donate in Jacob's honor to do so for Operation Gratitude, "to a penguin rescue group, or pay it forward in your community," including blood and platelets donations.

    Jacob was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma, cancer that begins in nerve cells and that generally affects infants and young children, when he was 5.

    Published 2 hours ago

