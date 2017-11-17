Inset: Michael Messier, 25, of Biddeford, Maine; Background: The SUV Messier was allegedly driving at 111 mph when he was spotted by a trooper and didn't stop before eventually crashing it near the Saco exit, leaving his 2-year-old daughter inside.

A Maine man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly led Maine State Police on a 111 mph chase with his 2-year-old daughter in the car before crashing it and running away from the scene.

Twenty-five-year-old Michael Messier of Biddeford has been charged with eluding a police officer and violating his bail; however, police say additional charges are expected. Messier had been released from jail just days before the incident, after he served time on domestic violence charges, according to state police.

Authorities say a trooper caught Messier speeding at 111 mph on the turnpike in Portland Wednesday evening. Messier allegedly refused to stop, and lost control of his SUV at the exit for Saco.

Messier then allegedly left his daughter, who was in a child safety seat and wasn't injured in the crash, in the SUV and ran off into nearby woods. Troopers and local police initially were unable to find him.

He was eventually arrested around 3 a.m. after he tried to wave down drivers on the turnpike near the crash site.

Messier was suffering from mild hypothermia and was treated for that before being released into police custody.

His daughter was taken to a local hospital as a precaution and was then reunited with her mother.

It's unclear if he has an attorney or when he'll face charges for the chase and crash.